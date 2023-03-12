Decred (DCR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.55 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $18.30 or 0.00088936 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $270.74 million and $1.55 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00186794 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00059021 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00054428 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004613 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000262 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000818 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,796,902 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.