Decred Market Capitalization Achieves $290.64 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Decred has a total market cap of $290.64 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.64 or 0.00088702 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00193452 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00053826 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00052340 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004425 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000778 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,798,345 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

