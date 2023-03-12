DeepOnion (ONION) Tops One Day Volume of $2,873.47

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $928,778.05 and $2,873.47 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00191885 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00087879 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00053528 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00051903 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,906,749 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

