DeltaFi (DELFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,390.76

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $13,390.76 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeltaFi has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

