Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target to $571.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $581.00 to $571.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $583.89.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE ELV opened at $454.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.76 and a 200-day moving average of $492.53. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.