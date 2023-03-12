Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Target Price to GBX 600

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 610 ($7.34) to GBX 600 ($7.22) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RTMVY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 490 ($5.89) to GBX 602 ($7.24) in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.09) to GBX 530 ($6.37) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC raised Rightmove from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Peel Hunt cut Rightmove to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 490 ($5.89) to GBX 510 ($6.13) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $582.40.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RTMVY stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.