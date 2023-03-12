Devon Energy Co. (DVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.89 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49.

Devon Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 143.1% per year over the last three years. Devon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

DVN opened at $51.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,015,000. American Trust raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 6,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

