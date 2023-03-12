Diamondback Energy’s (FANG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $182.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FANG. Susquehanna increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.65.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $135.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 22.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.