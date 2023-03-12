DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $146.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.29. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after buying an additional 1,118,279 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after buying an additional 756,539 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,275,000 after buying an additional 632,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after buying an additional 387,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

