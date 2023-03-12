DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Williams Trading lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $146.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.29. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $20,734,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

