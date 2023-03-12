Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,290 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,189,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,300.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,845,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556,379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $170,074,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,251,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,924,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

