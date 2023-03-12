Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Shares Up 0.3%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $10.71. 4,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 8,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISAU. UBS Group AG raised its position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 608,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

