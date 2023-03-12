Diversified Royalty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

TSE:DIV opened at C$3.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.40. The stock has a market cap of C$439.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of Diversified Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Featured Articles

