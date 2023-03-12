Divi (DIVI) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Divi coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Divi has a market cap of $23.06 million and $19,301.53 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Divi has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Divi Coin Profile

Divi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,072,008,789 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,291,450 coins. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Divi Coin Trading

