Dividend and Income Fund (DNIF) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on March 27th

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of DNIF stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.34.
Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
