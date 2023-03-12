Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,799,000 after acquiring an additional 135,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after buying an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,599,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,584,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,375,000 after buying an additional 86,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $12.61 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.18%.

DEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.