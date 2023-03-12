Dover (NYSE:DOV) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $176.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.75.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $145.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.63. Dover has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Institutional Trading of Dover

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.