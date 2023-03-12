Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 692,700 shares, a growth of 315.5% from the February 13th total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 138.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dr. Martens from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 226 ($2.72) to GBX 205 ($2.47) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 270 ($3.25) to GBX 195 ($2.34) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Dr. Martens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Shares of Dr. Martens stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,776. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. Dr. Martens has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.