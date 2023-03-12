dYdX (DYDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $118.26 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One dYdX token can currently be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00010156 BTC on major exchanges. dYdX has a market cap of $344.86 million and approximately $118.26 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



dYdX Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”

dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

dYdX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

