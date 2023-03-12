E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Price Target Raised to C$7.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

EINC has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$14.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.94.

E Automotive Stock Performance

TSE:EINC opened at C$3.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.37. E Automotive has a 1-year low of C$3.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$172.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

