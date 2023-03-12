Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on April 10th

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Eastman Chemical has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $8.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.76. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

