Eleco (LON:ELCO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $74.33

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.33 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.90). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.90), with a volume of 14,811 shares.

Eleco Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Eleco Company Profile

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo; Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative building information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

