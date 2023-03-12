Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at CIBC

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:ELEEF opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

