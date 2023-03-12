Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 57.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 505,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $1,973,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 137,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $315.02 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $265.07 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $299.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.95.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

