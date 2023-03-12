ELIS Price Tops $0.13 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. ELIS has a market cap of $25.42 million and approximately $760.45 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12706872 USD and is down -5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $383.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

