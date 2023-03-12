ELIS (XLS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $747.35

ELIS (XLS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $25.15 million and approximately $747.35 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00031742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00036247 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00022179 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00225180 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,335.10 or 1.00009217 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12706872 USD and is down -5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $383.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.