ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $25.61 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $25.61 million and approximately $795.10 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00034536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00035109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022120 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004652 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00225412 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,629.32 or 0.99962053 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12706872 USD and is down -5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $383.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.