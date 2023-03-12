Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Trading Down 8.1%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) shares fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.99. 21,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 160,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.
