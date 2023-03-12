Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by WA Asset Management LLC

WA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

