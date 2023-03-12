Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives $30.70 Average PT from Analysts

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.70.

In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $355,248.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $53,551.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,284.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,302. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

EDR opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

