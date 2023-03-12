Energi 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $100,615.91 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $11.66 million and $100,615.91 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00070769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00053751 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000898 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,508,113 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

