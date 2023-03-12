Energi Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Energi has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $11.12 million and $119,654.11 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00070877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00054757 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000912 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,475,343 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

