Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 5.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Entegris by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 19.9% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Entegris Trading Down 4.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $79.17 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $141.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.07.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

