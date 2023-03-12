Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.53

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.53 and traded as low as $32.13. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 15,404 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a market cap of $397.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Bancorp Increases Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.38 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 14.86%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Bancorp

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,258 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $44,759.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,235.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 1,306.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 76.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

