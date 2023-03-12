EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $65.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.04.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.