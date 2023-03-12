EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,601 VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 204,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

