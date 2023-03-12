EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 325 Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCC stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $104.17. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $112.43.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

