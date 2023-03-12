EPG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

