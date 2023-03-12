EPG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.78. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $100.01.

