EPG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.78. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $100.01.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.