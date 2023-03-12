EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

EQB Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:EQB traded down C$0.35 on Friday, reaching C$61.26. The company had a trading volume of 122,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,403. EQB has a twelve month low of C$44.81 and a twelve month high of C$77.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.37 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$234.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$215.80 million. EQB had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 36.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQB will post 10.0834697 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About EQB

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on EQB from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EQB from C$72.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on EQB from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.25.

(Get Rating)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.