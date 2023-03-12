EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
EQB stock traded down C$0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching C$61.26. 122,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,403. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.23. EQB has a 52-week low of C$44.81 and a 52-week high of C$77.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75.
EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.37 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$234.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$215.80 million. EQB had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 36.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQB will post 10.0834697 earnings per share for the current year.
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
