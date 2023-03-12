Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 445.5% in February

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 445.5% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Erste Group Bank Stock Performance
Erste Group Bank stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.16. 12,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,230. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.
Erste Group Bank Company Profile
Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.
