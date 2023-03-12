Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBLP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Esports Entertainment Group Trading Down 8.6 %
Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $7.98.
About Esports Entertainment Group
