Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Up 26.2% in February

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the February 13th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,055.0 days.

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ETTYF remained flat at $25.45 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETTYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 254 to SEK 289 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essity AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.40.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB engages in the development, production, and marketing of personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other Operations. The Personal Care segment offers incontinence products, baby care, feminine care, and medical solutions.

