Ethereum (ETH) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $179.55 billion and $8.61 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,467.25 or 0.07146341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00070654 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00026634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00054205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022843 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000910 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

