Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €25.00 ($26.60) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €23.30 ($24.79) to €22.80 ($24.26) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

