Euler Price Tops $5.97 (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Euler has a total market capitalization of $59.32 million and $14.73 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.97 or 0.00028945 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Euler has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Euler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00434395 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,043.34 or 0.29362226 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Euler Profile

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Euler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.