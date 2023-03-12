European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Trading Down 1.3%

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 741 ($8.91) and last traded at GBX 752 ($9.04). 274,795 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 161,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 762 ($9.16).
European Opportunities Trust Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 754.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 715.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £759.90 million, a PE ratio of -895.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.07.
About European Opportunities Trust
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
