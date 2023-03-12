European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Trading Down 1.3%

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 741 ($8.91) and last traded at GBX 752 ($9.04). 274,795 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 161,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 762 ($9.16).

European Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 754.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 715.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £759.90 million, a PE ratio of -895.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.07.

About European Opportunities Trust

(Get Rating)

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.