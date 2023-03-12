Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Short Interest Up 27.2% in February

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 297,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,918,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 39,359 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,035,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,814 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 231,209 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,667,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,427,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Exscientia stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 184,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,539. Exscientia has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

