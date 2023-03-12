Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 100.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $153.55 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.79.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,440 shares of company stock worth $1,371,963. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.89.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

